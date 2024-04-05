Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Free Report) was down 3.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $15.02 and last traded at $15.02. Approximately 14,202 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 471,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Energy Recovery from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Energy Recovery Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.39 and a 200-day moving average of $17.53. The company has a market capitalization of $853.92 million, a P/E ratio of 41.92 and a beta of 1.27.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $57.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.57 million. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 16.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Energy Recovery news, CEO David W. Moon acquired 10,750 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.51 per share, for a total transaction of $166,732.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,567.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert Yu Lang Mao sold 38,025 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $616,385.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 176,112 shares in the company, valued at $2,854,775.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Moon acquired 10,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.51 per share, for a total transaction of $166,732.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,567.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,457 shares of company stock valued at $1,519,283. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energy Recovery

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Energy Recovery by 376.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,910,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,952,000 after buying an additional 3,090,086 shares in the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 1,479.2% during the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,884,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,754 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,171,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery in the 1st quarter worth about $7,890,000. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new position in shares of Energy Recovery in the 4th quarter worth about $6,991,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

Energy Recovery Company Profile

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells energy efficiency technology solutions in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. The company offers high and low pressure, and ultra pressure exchangers; AT and LPT hydraulic turbochargers; and high-pressure feed and circulation booster pumps for use in seawater and brackish desalination, and wastewater treatment.

Featured Stories

