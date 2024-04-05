Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 764,000 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the February 29th total of 725,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 116,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.5 days. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Ennis Price Performance

Shares of EBF stock opened at $20.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.22 and its 200 day moving average is $21.01. Ennis has a 1-year low of $18.94 and a 1-year high of $23.17. The company has a market cap of $518.64 million, a P/E ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.44.

Get Ennis alerts:

Ennis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. Ennis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.14%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ennis

About Ennis

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Ennis by 7.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Ennis by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 357,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,606,000 after acquiring an additional 5,131 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Ennis by 28.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 95,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 20,992 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Ennis by 55.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 4,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ennis by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,131,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,366,000 after acquiring an additional 18,520 shares in the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Ennis, Inc manufactures and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, 360º Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and AmeriPrint brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ennis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ennis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.