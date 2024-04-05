Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 764,000 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the February 29th total of 725,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 116,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.5 days. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Ennis Price Performance
Shares of EBF stock opened at $20.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.22 and its 200 day moving average is $21.01. Ennis has a 1-year low of $18.94 and a 1-year high of $23.17. The company has a market cap of $518.64 million, a P/E ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.44.
Ennis Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. Ennis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.14%.
About Ennis
Ennis, Inc manufactures and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, 360º Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and AmeriPrint brands.
