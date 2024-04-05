Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Enservco Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN ENSV opened at $0.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Enservco has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $0.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enservco

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enservco in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Enservco in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enservco in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Enservco in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enservco by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 82,625 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 35,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.58% of the company’s stock.

Enservco Company Profile

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.

