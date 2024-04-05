EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Expected to Earn Q3 2025 Earnings of $3.19 Per Share

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for EOG Resources in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 3rd. Zacks Research analyst N. Banerjee now forecasts that the energy exploration company will post earnings per share of $3.19 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.20. The consensus estimate for EOG Resources’ current full-year earnings is $11.45 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for EOG Resources’ FY2025 earnings at $12.40 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $3.37 EPS.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.30 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on EOG. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $153.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.20.

NYSE EOG opened at $134.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $77.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. EOG Resources has a 12-month low of $106.32 and a 12-month high of $136.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 27.98%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 77.6% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 238 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 530.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 252 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

