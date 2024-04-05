Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for GreenPower Motor Company Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:GP)

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of GreenPower Motor in a research report issued on Monday, April 1st. Roth Capital analyst C. Irwin forecasts that the company will earn ($0.15) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for GreenPower Motor’s current full-year earnings is ($0.50) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for GreenPower Motor’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

Separately, Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of GreenPower Motor from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

GP stock opened at $1.80 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.76. The company has a market capitalization of $44.98 million, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 3.40. GreenPower Motor has a 52-week low of $1.74 and a 52-week high of $6.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.86.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $8.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.00 million. GreenPower Motor had a negative return on equity of 66.07% and a negative net margin of 31.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in GreenPower Motor by 31.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of GreenPower Motor by 487.6% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 172,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 143,551 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GreenPower Motor by 38.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 58,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 16,153 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of GreenPower Motor by 23.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 11,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of GreenPower Motor by 121.6% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 32,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 17,881 shares during the last quarter. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial vehicles for delivery, public transit, schools, vanpools, micro-transit, shuttles, and other; and passenger, student, low floor transit, and cargo transportation.

