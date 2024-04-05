Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Monopar Therapeutics Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:MNPR)

Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Brookline Capital Management issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, April 1st. Brookline Capital Management analyst K. Dolliver expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Monopar Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.67) per share. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for Monopar Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.74) EPS.

NASDAQ:MNPR opened at $0.64 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.66 and a 200 day moving average of $0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $11.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.19. Monopar Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $1.75.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Monopar Therapeutics stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Monopar Therapeutics Inc. ( NASDAQ:MNPR Free Report ) by 529.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,455 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.16% of Monopar Therapeutics worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate in development is Validive, a clonidine hydrochloride mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the prevention of chemoradiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with oropharyngeal cancer.

