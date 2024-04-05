Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Monopar Therapeutics Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:MNPR)

Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Brookline Capital Management issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, April 1st. Brookline Capital Management analyst K. Dolliver expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Monopar Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.67) per share. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for Monopar Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.74) EPS.
NASDAQ:MNPR opened at $0.64 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.66 and a 200 day moving average of $0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $11.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.19. Monopar Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $1.75.
Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate in development is Validive, a clonidine hydrochloride mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the prevention of chemoradiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with oropharyngeal cancer.
