Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Shares Bought by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 411,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,096 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.22% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $29,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Second Half Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. 97.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on ELS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.15.

Shares of ELS traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.87. 178,204 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,168,886. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.47 and a twelve month high of $74.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.477 per share. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is a positive change from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.69%.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

