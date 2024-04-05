Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Stock Holdings Boosted by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 743,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,838 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.20% of Equity Residential worth $46,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,395,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,369,707,000 after acquiring an additional 372,181 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 4th quarter valued at $1,822,309,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,983,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,515,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,082 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,912,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $474,727,000 after acquiring an additional 566,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,839,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $469,403,000 after acquiring an additional 176,762 shares during the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Equity Residential Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EQR traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.89. The company had a trading volume of 281,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,070,737. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.51. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $52.57 and a 12 month high of $69.45. The firm has a market cap of $23.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.84.

Equity Residential Increases Dividend

Equity Residential ( NYSE:EQR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $727.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.07 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 29.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. This is a boost from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 122.73%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 1,639 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total value of $97,405.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,053 shares in the company, valued at $1,845,479.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Equity Residential news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 876 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $50,632.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,927.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 1,639 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total transaction of $97,405.77. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,845,479.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,280 shares of company stock worth $192,335. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EQR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on Equity Residential from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Equity Residential from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Equity Residential from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.04.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EQR

Equity Residential Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.