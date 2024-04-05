ERC20 (ERC20) 24 Hour Volume Hits $22,891.10

ERC20 (ERC20) traded down 15.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. In the last seven days, ERC20 has traded 17.7% lower against the dollar. ERC20 has a market capitalization of $95.33 million and approximately $22,891.10 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ERC20 token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0845 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular exchanges.

ERC20 Profile

ERC20 (ERC20) is a token. It was first traded on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech.

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.08437745 USD and is down -25.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $20,987.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

