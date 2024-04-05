Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN) Shares Gap Down to $13.94

Shares of Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.94, but opened at $13.44. Ermenegildo Zegna shares last traded at $11.85, with a volume of 931,375 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ermenegildo Zegna from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.70 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th.

Get Ermenegildo Zegna alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Ermenegildo Zegna

Ermenegildo Zegna Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Ermenegildo Zegna

The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.80 and its 200-day moving average is $12.54.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZGN. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Ermenegildo Zegna by 1.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Ermenegildo Zegna by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in Ermenegildo Zegna by 1.0% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 131,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Ermenegildo Zegna by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Ermenegildo Zegna by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

Ermenegildo Zegna Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ermenegildo Zegna N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes luxury menswear, footwear, leather goods, and other accessories under the Zegna and the Thom Browne brands. It provides luxury leisurewear for men; formal suits, tuxedos, shirts, blazers, formal overcoats, and accessories; leather accessories comprising shoes, bags, belts, and small leather accessories; and fragrances.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ermenegildo Zegna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ermenegildo Zegna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.