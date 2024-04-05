Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) CAO Sells $207,073.65 in Stock

Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 5,565 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $207,073.65. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,149,100.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Essential Utilities Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WTRG opened at $36.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.07 and a 12 month high of $45.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.67. The stock has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.82.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 24.26% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $479.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Essential Utilities Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.3071 dividend. This is a boost from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 66.13%.

Separately, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Utilities currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Essential Utilities

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Essential Utilities by 604.0% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Essential Utilities by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Essential Utilities during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in Essential Utilities by 4,210.0% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

