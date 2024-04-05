Ethereum Classic (ETC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $490.95 Million

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 5th. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be bought for $32.21 or 0.00048161 BTC on exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $4.71 billion and approximately $490.95 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,891.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $666.87 or 0.00997231 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.09 or 0.00145194 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00008632 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.76 or 0.00192546 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.45 or 0.00047029 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $93.10 or 0.00139224 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000524 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Profile

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 146,393,640 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

