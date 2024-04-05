Ethereum Price Tops $3,255.82 on Exchanges (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. One Ethereum coin can currently be bought for about $3,255.82 or 0.04891055 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Ethereum has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum has a total market capitalization of $390.92 billion and $15.94 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.45 or 0.00066775 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00025210 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00009906 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.55 or 0.00015850 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00016162 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00003806 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,068,152 coins. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini.

