Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) Trading Up 6.5%

Shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Get Free Report) were up 6.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.57 and last traded at $5.57. Approximately 1,189,053 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 1,724,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.23.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EB shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Eventbrite from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Eventbrite from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. B. Riley started coverage on Eventbrite in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Eventbrite from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.91 and a 200 day moving average of $7.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $568.43 million, a P/E ratio of -20.67 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 14.87% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $87.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.45 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Charles Baker sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total value of $110,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 357,839 shares in the company, valued at $1,975,271.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Eventbrite in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,744,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Eventbrite by 43.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,705,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,533,000 after buying an additional 1,116,749 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Eventbrite by 94.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 109,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 53,425 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Eventbrite by 33.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,600,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,497,000 after buying an additional 900,925 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Eventbrite by 55.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,109,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,524,000 after buying an additional 1,470,551 shares during the period. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a two-sided marketplace that provides self-service ticketing and marketing tools for event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, enhance reach, and drive ticket sales.

