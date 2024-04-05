Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Sets New 52-Week High at $35.80

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $35.80 and last traded at $35.80, with a volume of 4311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.83.

EVBG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Everbridge in a report on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Everbridge in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair cut shares of Everbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Everbridge from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Everbridge Trading Up 2.8 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $115.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.70 million. Everbridge had a positive return on equity of 6.46% and a negative net margin of 10.54%. Research analysts expect that Everbridge, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 6,360 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total transaction of $144,944.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 124,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,848,408.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Everbridge news, insider Bryan Reed Barney sold 3,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total value of $116,504.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,595 shares in the company, valued at $543,329.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 6,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total transaction of $144,944.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,848,408.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,747 shares of company stock worth $289,103 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Everbridge by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in Everbridge by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 27,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Everbridge by 0.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Everbridge by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 42,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Everbridge by 2.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

