EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) CFO Marc Christopher Thompson Sells 1,302 Shares

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) CFO Marc Christopher Thompson sold 1,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $11,718.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,202,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,825,299. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Marc Christopher Thompson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get EverCommerce alerts:

On Monday, March 4th, Marc Christopher Thompson sold 2,101 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total transaction of $20,190.61.

EverCommerce Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EVCM opened at $9.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.71. EverCommerce Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.22 and a 1-year high of $13.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EverCommerce ( NASDAQ:EVCM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.10). EverCommerce had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a negative return on equity of 5.35%. The company had revenue of $169.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.41 million. Research analysts expect that EverCommerce Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EVCM. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Friday, March 15th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down previously from $11.00) on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.13.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EverCommerce

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EverCommerce

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 13,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 871.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 379.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the period. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About EverCommerce

(Get Free Report)

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EverCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.