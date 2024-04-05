Evercore ISI Boosts TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Price Target to $527.00

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Evercore ISI from $469.00 to $527.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on BLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TopBuild from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $312.00 to $387.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of TopBuild from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $419.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. They set a buy rating and a $470.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $401.40.

Get TopBuild alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on BLD

TopBuild Price Performance

BLD stock opened at $435.54 on Tuesday. TopBuild has a 12 month low of $184.50 and a 12 month high of $450.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $404.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $336.18. The stock has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.66.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by $0.09. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 27.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that TopBuild will post 20.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of TopBuild

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TopBuild by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,974,062 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,113,072,000 after buying an additional 23,906 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,617,057 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $605,200,000 after purchasing an additional 198,614 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 13.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,100,719 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $276,941,000 after purchasing an additional 133,835 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,006,208 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $267,671,000 after purchasing an additional 7,955 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 3.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 880,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $221,604,000 after purchasing an additional 32,771 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TopBuild Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.