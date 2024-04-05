Evercore ISI Cuts Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Price Target to $350.00

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Evercore ISI from $355.00 to $350.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CASY has been the topic of several other reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $312.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stephens lifted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $291.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $308.44.

Casey’s General Stores Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CASY opened at $311.18 on Tuesday. Casey’s General Stores has a 52 week low of $212.50 and a 52 week high of $324.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $297.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $283.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.83.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will post 12.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Casey’s General Stores

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

