Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Now Covered by Analysts at B. Riley

Research analysts at B. Riley began coverage on shares of Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, StockNewsAPI reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 29.45% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on EVRI. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Everi in a research note on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Everi in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.60.

Shares of EVRI stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.27. The stock had a trading volume of 126,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,424. The firm has a market capitalization of $776.64 million, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.99. Everi has a twelve month low of $8.74 and a twelve month high of $17.85.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $192.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.99 million. Everi had a return on equity of 42.93% and a net margin of 10.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Everi will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Everi by 0.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 66,624 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Everi by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,565 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Everi by 42.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Everi by 9.0% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 11,169 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Everi by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 49,848 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in Games and Financial Technology Solutions segments. The company offers classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent of Champions, a national slot tournament; and sells gaming equipment and player terminals, licenses, game content, and ancillary equipment, such as signage and lighting packages.

