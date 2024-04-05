EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $4.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 82.65% from the company’s previous close.

EVGO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of EVgo in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on EVgo from $5.25 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on EVgo from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.19.

EVgo Stock Performance

NYSE EVGO opened at $2.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $660.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 2.45. EVgo has a 52 week low of $1.88 and a 52 week high of $7.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.83.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.39 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 83.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EVgo will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at EVgo

In related news, CFO Olga Shevorenkova sold 29,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total value of $67,284.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,275.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other EVgo news, President Dennis G. Kish sold 34,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $104,151.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Olga Shevorenkova sold 29,772 shares of EVgo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total value of $67,284.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 154,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,275.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,002 shares of company stock worth $234,693. Company insiders own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EVgo

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in EVgo by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,661,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,588,000 after buying an additional 160,227 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in EVgo by 13.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,691,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,767,000 after purchasing an additional 668,889 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of EVgo by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,675,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,158,000 after buying an additional 951,272 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of EVgo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,188,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of EVgo by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,770,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,582,000 after acquiring an additional 339,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

EVgo Company Profile

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

