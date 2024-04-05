Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Sold by Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,895 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 526 shares during the quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 4.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,676,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $541,823,000 after purchasing an additional 698,740 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 17.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,487,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $383,652,000 after purchasing an additional 804,159 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 11.8% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,961,514 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $270,254,000 after purchasing an additional 418,770 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 3.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,591,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $175,458,000 after purchasing an additional 91,883 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 8.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,666,008 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $113,655,000 after purchasing an additional 133,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 1,879 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $106,896.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,754 shares in the company, valued at $668,685.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Exact Sciences news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 14,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $908,611.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,224,357 shares in the company, valued at $75,212,250.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 1,879 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $106,896.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,685.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,113 shares of company stock worth $4,165,273 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

EXAS stock opened at $70.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Exact Sciences Co. has a one year low of $56.05 and a one year high of $100.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of -61.54 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.16.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $646.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.83 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 8.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.72) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

EXAS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.44.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

