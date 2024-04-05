Farmers and Merchants Bancshares (OTCMKTS:FMFG) Trading Down 1.2%

Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FMFG – Get Free Report) were down 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.75 and last traded at $16.75. Approximately 6,477 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 131% from the average daily volume of 2,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.96.

Farmers and Merchants Bancshares Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.41.

About Farmers and Merchants Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc, through its subsidiary, Farmers and Merchants Bank, provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses in Baltimore and Carroll counties in Maryland, and surrounding areas of northern Maryland. It offers checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, remote check deposits, and repurchase agreements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers and Merchants Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers and Merchants Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.