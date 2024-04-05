FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 67,200 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in FedEx were worth $17,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 133,075 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $35,254,000 after acquiring an additional 13,197 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 595,122 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $157,660,000 after buying an additional 13,642 shares during the last quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 39,320 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $10,417,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 21.2% during the third quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 80,348 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $21,286,000 after purchasing an additional 14,036 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In related news, CEO Richard W. Smith sold 1,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.24, for a total value of $368,668.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,614 shares in the company, valued at $23,542,999.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Richard W. Smith sold 1,325 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.24, for a total value of $368,668.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,542,999.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.19, for a total transaction of $102,373.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,147 shares in the company, valued at $3,223,600.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,718 shares of company stock worth $5,950,143 over the last 90 days. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE FDX traded down $3.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $272.36. 127,680 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,151,505. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.21. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $213.80 and a fifty-two week high of $291.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.48.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.37. FedEx had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.6 EPS for the current year.

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 29.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their target price on FedEx from $330.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 11th. Melius upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on FedEx from $322.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Melius Research upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.33.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

