Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $42.85

Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 42.85 ($0.54) and last traded at GBX 44.60 ($0.56), with a volume of 1367721 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 44.50 ($0.56).

Ferrexpo Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 68.21 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 74.42. The company has a current ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of £263.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 204.55, a PEG ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.39.

Ferrexpo Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 25th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 25th. Ferrexpo’s payout ratio is 1,363.64%.

Insider Activity

Ferrexpo Company Profile

In related news, insider Nikolay Kladiev bought 2,215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 43 ($0.54) per share, for a total transaction of £952.45 ($1,195.64). Company insiders own 50.04% of the company’s stock.

Ferrexpo plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

