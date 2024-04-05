Fetch.ai Price Reaches $2.64 on Exchanges (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 5th. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $2.23 billion and $297.68 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Fetch.ai has traded down 16.8% against the US dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be purchased for about $2.64 or 0.00003864 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.45 or 0.00066572 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00025033 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00010328 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00016017 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001321 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00005949 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

Fetch.ai uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 846,029,760 coins. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

