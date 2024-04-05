Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL) Sets New 1-Year High at $19.78

Shares of Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.78 and last traded at $19.73, with a volume of 109993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.19.

FIHL has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Fidelis Insurance from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.25.

Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $553.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.52 million. Fidelis Insurance had a net margin of 59.30% and a return on equity of 20.23%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Fidelis Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.10%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 63.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 220,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 85,912 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelis Insurance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,784,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelis Insurance by 2.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,097,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,798,000 after buying an additional 47,528 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelis Insurance in the third quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fidelis Insurance during the third quarter worth $174,000. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions.

