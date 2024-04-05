Financial Comparison: Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) versus Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE)

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) and Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Sun Communities has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paramount Group has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sun Communities and Paramount Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sun Communities $3.22 billion 4.74 -$201.00 million $1.14 107.82 Paramount Group $742.79 million 1.31 -$259.74 million ($1.20) -3.74

Profitability

Sun Communities has higher revenue and earnings than Paramount Group. Paramount Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sun Communities, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Sun Communities and Paramount Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sun Communities 4.40% 1.79% 0.82% Paramount Group -34.97% -6.07% -3.13%

Dividends

Sun Communities pays an annual dividend of $3.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Paramount Group pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Sun Communities pays out 329.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Paramount Group pays out -11.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sun Communities has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years. Paramount Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Sun Communities and Paramount Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sun Communities 0 5 5 0 2.50 Paramount Group 2 2 1 0 1.80

Sun Communities currently has a consensus target price of $141.17, suggesting a potential upside of 14.85%. Paramount Group has a consensus target price of $4.60, suggesting a potential upside of 2.45%. Given Sun Communities’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sun Communities is more favorable than Paramount Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.6% of Sun Communities shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.6% of Paramount Group shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Sun Communities shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.4% of Paramount Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sun Communities beats Paramount Group on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sun Communities

(Get Free Report)

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc. became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

About Paramount Group

(Get Free Report)

Paramount Group, Inc. ("Paramount" or the "Company") is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.