First Bancorp Inc ME Cuts Position in The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC)

First Bancorp Inc ME decreased its stake in shares of The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 726,704 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,816 shares during the period. First Bancorp comprises about 16.2% of First Bancorp Inc ME’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. First Bancorp Inc ME owned 0.07% of First Bancorp worth $20,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of First Bancorp by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 707,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,226,000 after purchasing an additional 21,025 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of First Bancorp by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 468,919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of First Bancorp by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 430,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,946,000 after purchasing an additional 6,227 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of First Bancorp by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 224,889 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,285,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of First Bancorp by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 196,057 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,772,000 after purchasing an additional 3,944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.41% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp Trading Up 1.0 %

FNLC stock opened at $23.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.56 million, a PE ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.56. The First Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.13 and a 1-year high of $29.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.66.

First Bancorp Announces Dividend

First Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FNLC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.96 million during the quarter. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 20.55%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is 52.63%.

About First Bancorp

The First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit products, including demand, NOW, time, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loans comprising commercial real estate owner occupied, such as mortgage loans to finance investments in real property such as retail space, offices, industrial buildings, hotels, educational facilities, and other specific or mixed use properties; commercial real estate non-owner occupied loans; commercial construction to finance construction in a mix of owner- and nonowner occupied commercial real estate properties; and commercial and industrial loans, including revolving and term loan for financing working capital and/or capital investment.

