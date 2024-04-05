First Bancorp Inc ME Purchases Shares of 1,103 Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

First Bancorp Inc ME acquired a new stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 331.4% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 267.4% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $226.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $212.00 price target (down from $219.00) on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.26.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total value of $1,974,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at $10,075,098.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total transaction of $1,974,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at $10,075,098.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total transaction of $242,701.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,164.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,228 shares of company stock worth $4,137,802. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Price Performance

ADI opened at $191.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.51. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.99 and a 1 year high of $202.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.19 billion, a PE ratio of 34.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.17.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. Analog Devices had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a $0.92 dividend. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.83%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

