First Bancorp Inc ME Sells 55 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

First Bancorp Inc ME trimmed its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,367 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. First Bancorp Inc ME’s holdings in FedEx were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 143.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 107 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 60.2% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the third quarter worth $40,000. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FDX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens decreased their target price on FedEx from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on FedEx from $306.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen raised their price target on FedEx from $293.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on FedEx from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on FedEx from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $301.33.

In related news, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.19, for a total transaction of $102,373.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,223,600.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.19, for a total value of $102,373.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,223,600.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard W. Smith sold 1,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.24, for a total value of $368,668.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,614 shares in the company, valued at $23,542,999.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,718 shares of company stock valued at $5,950,143 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FDX stock opened at $275.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $253.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $253.48. The company has a market cap of $67.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.21. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $213.80 and a twelve month high of $291.27.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.95 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.41 EPS. Analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.07%.

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

