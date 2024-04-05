First City Investment Group, L Sells 3,654 Shares of Modiv Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:MDV) Stock

Modiv Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:MDV – Get Free Report) major shareholder First City Investment Group, L sold 3,654 shares of Modiv Industrial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total transaction of $62,191.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 651,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,096,563.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

First City Investment Group, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 28th, First City Investment Group, L sold 704 shares of Modiv Industrial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $12,179.20.

On Wednesday, March 20th, First City Investment Group, L sold 565 shares of Modiv Industrial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total transaction of $9,424.20.

Modiv Industrial Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of MDV stock opened at $14.94 on Friday. Modiv Industrial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.22 and a 1 year high of $19.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.21.

Modiv Industrial Announces Dividend

Modiv Industrial ( NYSE:MDV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.35). Modiv Industrial had a negative return on equity of 2.82% and a negative net margin of 14.09%. The company had revenue of $12.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Modiv Industrial, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.0958 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. Modiv Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -80.99%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Modiv Industrial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Modiv Industrial in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Modiv Industrial by 1,706.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Modiv Industrial by 851.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 8,971 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Modiv Industrial during the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Modiv Industrial by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

About Modiv Industrial

Modiv Industrial, Inc is an internally managed REIT that is focused on single-tenant net-lease industrial manufacturing real estate. The Company actively acquires critical industrial manufacturing properties with long-term leases to tenants that fuel the national economy and strengthen the nation's supply chains.

Further Reading

