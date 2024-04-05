First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Sees Large Volume Increase

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 7,066,082 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 7% from the previous session’s volume of 7,587,513 shares.The stock last traded at $6.94 and had previously closed at $6.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AG shares. StockNews.com upgraded First Majestic Silver to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from $12.00 to $6.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

View Our Latest Report on AG

First Majestic Silver Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. First Majestic Silver had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a negative net margin of 23.55%. The company had revenue of $136.95 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Majestic Silver Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $0.0048 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This is an increase from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is -4.17%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Majestic Silver

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AG. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 20,763 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,512 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 3.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 68,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 59.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,433 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 12.6% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 19,117 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.16% of the company’s stock.

About First Majestic Silver

(Get Free Report)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine covering an area of approximately 71,867 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Santa Elena that covers an area of approximately 102,244 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada covering an area of approximately 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.