First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.61.

FQVLF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded First Quantum Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of First Quantum Minerals stock opened at $11.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.36. First Quantum Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $6.92 and a fifty-two week high of $29.79.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.21). First Quantum Minerals had a negative net margin of 14.78% and a positive return on equity of 2.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Quantum Minerals will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About First Quantum Minerals

(Get Free Report

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.