First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Purchased by Avitas Wealth Management LLC

Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 40.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,796 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 504.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 399,650 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $68,852,000 after acquiring an additional 333,496 shares during the last quarter. Sora Investors LLC increased its stake in First Solar by 63.6% in the third quarter. Sora Investors LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,543,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Solar by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,040,031 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,945,549,000 after purchasing an additional 279,424 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 50,354 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $8,137,000 after buying an additional 10,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 7,356 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $258.00 price target on shares of First Solar in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $214.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on First Solar from $268.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on First Solar from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of First Solar in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.48.

In related news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 250 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total transaction of $37,085.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,917.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other First Solar news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total value of $37,085.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,917.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 16,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.55, for a total value of $2,592,551.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,539,477.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,283 shares of company stock worth $3,508,165 over the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ FSLR traded up $3.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $175.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,281,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,068,569. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.01. The company has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.41. First Solar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.21 and a 52-week high of $232.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.06. First Solar had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

