First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Rating Reiterated by Susquehanna

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “positive” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Susquehanna in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $258.00 target price on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price indicates a potential upside of 50.47% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FSLR. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $211.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $214.00 to $237.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of First Solar in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of First Solar from $268.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of First Solar from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $215.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Solar currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.48.

Get First Solar alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on First Solar

First Solar Price Performance

Shares of FSLR opened at $171.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.41. First Solar has a 1-year low of $129.21 and a 1-year high of $232.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.01.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. First Solar had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 25.03%. First Solar’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Solar will post 13.52 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.72, for a total value of $407,328.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,756,892.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other First Solar news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total value of $37,085.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,917.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.72, for a total transaction of $407,328.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,756,892.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,283 shares of company stock valued at $3,508,165. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Solar by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,151,817 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,093,515,000 after purchasing an additional 111,786 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,419,291 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $840,063,000 after buying an additional 152,739 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,454,499 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $422,861,000 after buying an additional 351,540 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in First Solar by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,283,705 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $369,024,000 after acquiring an additional 211,755 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in First Solar by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,236,723 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $485,528,000 after acquiring an additional 56,383 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.