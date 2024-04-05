First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) is AJ Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

AJ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,052 shares during the quarter. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF makes up approximately 4.6% of AJ Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. AJ Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $7,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RDVY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 49.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 9,770 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 43.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 24,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 113.7% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 7,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 79.6% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 4,893 shares in the last quarter.

RDVY stock opened at $54.91 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.81. The company has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $42.42 and a 1-year high of $56.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.2238 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

