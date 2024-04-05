Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) Earns “Market Perform” Rating from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $27.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FSBC. TheStreet raised shares of Five Star Bancorp from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Five Star Bancorp in a research note on Monday.

Five Star Bancorp Price Performance

Five Star Bancorp stock opened at $22.00 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.78. Five Star Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.74 and a 1 year high of $28.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.70 million, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. Five Star Bancorp had a net margin of 26.24% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The firm had revenue of $28.61 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Five Star Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Five Star Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Five Star Bancorp news, Director Robert Truxtun Perry-Smith bought 80,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.75 per share, with a total value of $1,750,005.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 227,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,126.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 27.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 103.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,402 shares during the last quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Star Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $297,000. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC boosted its position in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 99.7% during the 3rd quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 134,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after acquiring an additional 67,316 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its position in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 118,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 157,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.94% of the company’s stock.

Five Star Bancorp Company Profile

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Northern California. It accepts various deposits, such as money market accounts, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, and time deposits.

