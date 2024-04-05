Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) PT Lowered to $14.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $15.50 to $14.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the bank’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective points to a potential upside of 15.89% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on FFIC. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Flushing Financial from $17.00 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on Flushing Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

NASDAQ FFIC traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $12.08. 24,569 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,464. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.93. Flushing Financial has a fifty-two week low of $9.28 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00. The firm has a market cap of $351.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.73.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $53.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.84 million. Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 7.37%. On average, research analysts expect that Flushing Financial will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Flushing Financial news, EVP Francis W. Korzekwinski sold 7,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total value of $96,453.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $926,746.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Flushing Financial news, EVP Thomas Buonaiuto sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $250,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,885.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Francis W. Korzekwinski sold 7,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total value of $96,453.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $926,746.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FFIC. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Flushing Financial by 129.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,178 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Flushing Financial by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Flushing Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Flushing Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $149,000. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

