Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:FOVSY) Plans Dividend Increase – $6.04 Per Share

Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:FOVSY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 4th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 6.0375 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This is an increase from Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S.’s previous dividend of $4.78.

Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. Stock Performance

Shares of Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. stock opened at $169.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.45. Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. has a 12-month low of $125.61 and a 12-month high of $169.96.

Get Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. alerts:

About Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S.

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. manufactures, assembles, imports, exports, and sells motor vehicles and spare parts in Turkey. It manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, passenger cars, and spare parts; transit and transit custom, and transit courier vehicles; and cargo trucks, as well as engines and powertrain products.

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.