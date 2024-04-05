Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:FOVSY) Plans Dividend Increase – $6.04 Per Share

Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:FOVSY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 4th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 6.0375 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This is an increase from Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S.’s previous dividend of $4.78.
Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. Stock Performance
Shares of Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. stock opened at $169.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.45. Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. has a 12-month low of $125.61 and a 12-month high of $169.96.
