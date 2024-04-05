FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.63.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of FormFactor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.

FormFactor Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FORM opened at $45.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. FormFactor has a 12 month low of $24.88 and a 12 month high of $47.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.98. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.86 and a beta of 1.18.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. FormFactor had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $168.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.49 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FormFactor will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at FormFactor

In other news, CFO Shai Shahar sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total transaction of $421,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,827,978.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total transaction of $183,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 495,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,776,179.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Shai Shahar sold 10,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total transaction of $421,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,141 shares in the company, valued at $2,827,978.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,223,580. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FormFactor

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in FormFactor by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,733,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $435,754,000 after buying an additional 303,681 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in FormFactor by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,759,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $341,007,000 after buying an additional 224,599 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in FormFactor by 1.2% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,450,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $225,386,000 after buying an additional 78,466 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in FormFactor by 24.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,485,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $119,273,000 after buying an additional 678,330 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in FormFactor by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,850,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,801,000 after acquiring an additional 11,027 shares in the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

See Also

