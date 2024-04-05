Fortescue (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of Fortescue Ltd (OTCMKTS:FSUGYGet Free Report) traded down 0.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $32.81 and last traded at $33.09. 109,541 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 222% from the average session volume of 33,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.21.

Fortescue Trading Down 2.4 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.20.

Fortescue Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $1.3952 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This is a boost from Fortescue’s previous dividend of $1.27.

Fortescue Company Profile

Fortescue Ltd engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. It explores for copper, gold, and lithium deposits; and rare earth elements. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail, Kings Valley, and Queens Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

