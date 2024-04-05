Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $5.80

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FSM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$5.80 and last traded at C$5.79, with a volume of 1000480 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$5.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FVI. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.35 to C$5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FVI

Fortuna Silver Mines Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.51. The stock has a market cap of C$1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.44.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.01). Fortuna Silver Mines had a negative return on equity of 3.39% and a negative net margin of 6.03%. The business had revenue of C$361.23 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.121775 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

(Get Free Report)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It operates through Mansfield, Sanu, Sango, Cuzcatlan, Bateas, and Corporate segments. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold. Its flagship project is the Séguéla gold mine, which consists of approximately 62,000 hectares and is located in the Worodougou Region of the Woroba District, Côte d'Ivoire.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.