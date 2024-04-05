Forza Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Forza Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 62.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,499 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,450 shares during the period. Forza Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,526 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,068 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,748 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMUS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $184.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.93.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

TMUS traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $161.65. 1,578,907 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,552,663. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.49. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.92 and a 1-year high of $168.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $162.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total transaction of $6,442,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 496,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,886,597.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total value of $6,442,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 496,036 shares in the company, valued at $79,886,597.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 6,655 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.23, for a total value of $1,072,985.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 126,616 shares in the company, valued at $20,414,297.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,918,567 shares of company stock valued at $963,239,758 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.