Forza Wealth Management LLC Has $136,000 Holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Forza Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 70.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,993 shares during the quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NWL. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Newell Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 103,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after buying an additional 19,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 28,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on NWL. Barclays lifted their price objective on Newell Brands from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Newell Brands from $8.50 to $7.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.13.

Newell Brands Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NWL stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $7.31. 2,532,858 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,291,259. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -7.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.95. Newell Brands Inc. has a one year low of $6.49 and a one year high of $12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.89.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 10.24% and a negative net margin of 4.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -29.47%.

Newell Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.