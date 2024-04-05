Forza Wealth Management LLC Has $309,000 Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Forza Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Forza Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Quarry LP bought a new position in RTX in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in RTX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in RTX by 136.5% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new position in RTX in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in RTX by 352.0% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Bank of America raised RTX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $78.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on RTX from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target (up from $88.00) on shares of RTX in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.12.

NYSE:RTX traded up $2.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $101.47. 6,842,190 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,263,791. The firm has a market cap of $134.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.88. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $68.56 and a 52 week high of $104.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. RTX had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.36%.

In other RTX news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 367 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $33,995.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 56,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,252,769.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other RTX news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 367 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $33,995.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 56,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,252,769.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 1,545 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total value of $142,696.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,608,209.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,785 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,188 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

