Forza Wealth Management LLC Sells 374 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Forza Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,683 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. Forza Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Eva C. Boratto purchased 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $142.30 per share, with a total value of $199,220.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at $199,220. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $154.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.87.

Check Out Our Latest Report on UPS

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded up $1.02 on Friday, reaching $151.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,030,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,401,329. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.68 and a 52-week high of $197.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.89. The company has a market cap of $128.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The firm had revenue of $24.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 83.70%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.