Foxtons Group plc (LON:FOXT) Insider Nigel Rich CBE Buys 23,159 Shares

Foxtons Group plc (LON:FOXT – Get Free Report) insider Nigel Rich CBE acquired 23,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 54 ($0.68) per share, for a total transaction of £12,505.86 ($15,699.05).

Foxtons Group Price Performance

Shares of FOXT stock opened at GBX 53.40 ($0.67) on Friday. Foxtons Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 34 ($0.43) and a 1-year high of GBX 60.64 ($0.76). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 56.17 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 47.13. The company has a market cap of £160.89 million, a P/E ratio of 2,670.00, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.28, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Get Foxtons Group alerts:

Foxtons Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 1.17%. This is an increase from Foxtons Group’s previous dividend of $0.20. Foxtons Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,000.00%.

Foxtons Group Company Profile

Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides services to the residential property market in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Lettings, Sales, and Financial Services. The Lettings segment engages in letting and managing residential properties. The Sales segment sells residential properties.

Further Reading

