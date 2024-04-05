Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 399,510 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 29% from the previous session’s volume of 562,781 shares.The stock last traded at $30.37 and had previously closed at $30.29.

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.67.

Institutional Trading of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Company Profile

The Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (FLJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Japan RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of Japanese equities. FLJP was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

