Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:FLKR) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:FLKR – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.08 and last traded at $23.05. Approximately 25,273 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 83,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.04.

Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $346.24 million, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.52 and its 200 day moving average is $21.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLKR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,116,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $302,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF by 188.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 13,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 8,579 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF by 124.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 5,209 shares during the period.

About Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF

The Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF (FLKR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE South Korea RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap South Korean companies. FLKR was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

