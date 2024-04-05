Fred Studer Sells 1,045 Shares of PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) Stock

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) CMO Fred Studer sold 1,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total transaction of $21,756.90. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 160,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,342,942.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, March 27th, Fred Studer sold 1,045 shares of PowerSchool stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total transaction of $21,809.15.

On Tuesday, March 5th, Fred Studer sold 6,065 shares of PowerSchool stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total transaction of $123,119.50.

Shares of PWSC opened at $20.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.23 and its 200-day moving average is $22.32. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.41 and a 12 month high of $25.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

PowerSchool ( NYSE:PWSC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). PowerSchool had a positive return on equity of 6.08% and a negative net margin of 4.46%. The business had revenue of $182.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.35 million. Analysts predict that PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of PowerSchool from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PowerSchool has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of PowerSchool during the 4th quarter worth $181,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,511,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,089,000 after buying an additional 2,634,169 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,391,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,773,000 after buying an additional 380,586 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,573,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,065,000 after buying an additional 97,295 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 57,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts.

